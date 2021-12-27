Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

