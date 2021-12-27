Beyond Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00061595 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.19 or 0.07932831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00074179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,990.23 or 0.99723337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053478 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.