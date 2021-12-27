Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.31 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post $6.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 million to $16.67 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $14.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.71 million to $24.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.96 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $77.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.85 and a beta of -0.28.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $277,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,217 shares of company stock worth $3,093,708. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,834,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,826,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,732,000. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

