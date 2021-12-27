BIDR (BIDR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.27 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.78 million and approximately $31.27 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.32 or 0.07928692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.07 or 0.99900483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

