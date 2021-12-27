BiFi Price Reaches $0.0496 on Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $158,275.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00231885 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00029792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.09 or 0.00531012 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00079853 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

