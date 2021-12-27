Big Data Protocol (BDP) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.52 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 37,321,856 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

