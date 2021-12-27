Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $718.67

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $718.67 and last traded at $718.67, with a volume of 83 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $718.67.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $752.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $802.45.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($33.74) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.08 million for the quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

