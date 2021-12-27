Binamon Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $3.08 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,955.02 or 0.07928373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00078423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,835.86 or 0.99902700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00054519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

