Binance Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $1.73 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for $558.52 or 0.01084978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $93.16 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
