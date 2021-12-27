Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0110

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00059199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,920.10 or 0.07902347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00077055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,588.44 or 0.99963149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00053170 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.