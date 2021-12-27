Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Tops $60,273.26

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $60,273.26 and approximately $92,836.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00062705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.96 or 0.07921018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00079422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057538 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,107.44 or 0.99833973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007808 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

