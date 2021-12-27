Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading 5.6% Higher

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.42. 254,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 26,873,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $980.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.