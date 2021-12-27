Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Trading 4.9% Higher

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $102.00. 710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.25.

The firm has a market cap of $91.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of -0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20.

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Bioqual, Inc engages in the provision and development of medical research and consulting services to commercial clients and government laboratories. It focuses on animal models of human diseases including COVID-19, Zika, AIDS, Influenza, RSV, Malaria, and other infectious disease areas. The company was founded by John C.

