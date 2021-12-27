BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.88

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 240954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 102.36.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company’s two core programs are related to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.