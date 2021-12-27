Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Down 5.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 2,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,166,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Bird Global alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60). As a group, analysts predict that Bird Global Inc will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.