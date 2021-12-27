Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) Shares Down 5.2%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 2,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,166,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.70.
About Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS)
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
