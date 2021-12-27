Bismuth Market Capitalization Tops $5.23 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $5.23 million and $395.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bismuth Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,325,256 coins and its circulating supply is 23,178,112 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

