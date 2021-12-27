Bitball Treasure 24 Hour Volume Hits $81,691.00 (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $43.04 or 0.00084122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and $81,691.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000462 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000543 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

