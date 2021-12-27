Bitcoin Atom Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

