Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $1.79 or 0.00003596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $1,104.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.22 or 0.00338063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00136285 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00089460 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.