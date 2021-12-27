Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $129.57 or 0.00253688 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $146.95 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,074.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.92 or 0.00920079 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003058 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,935,520 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

