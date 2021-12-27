BitcoinPoS (BPS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $231.00

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $298,204.63 and approximately $231.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,244,906 coins and its circulating supply is 5,033,452 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

