BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Tops $0.0592 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $298,204.63 and $231.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,244,906 coins and its circulating supply is 5,033,452 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

