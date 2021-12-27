BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0003

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $3.65 million and $456,146.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00323780 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00134454 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00088738 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,699,833,633 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

