Bitradio Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,459.25 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $85,459.25 and $14.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003830 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,749,636 coins and its circulating supply is 10,749,631 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

