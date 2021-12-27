BitRewards (BIT) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One BitRewards coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitRewards has a total market cap of $53,664.68 and $2.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitRewards has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030122 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000157 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitRewards Coin Profile

BitRewards (CRYPTO:BIT) is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

