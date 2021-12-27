Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $77,318.62 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.56 or 0.00312417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.