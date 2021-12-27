Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 3.3%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.78. 2,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 905,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

