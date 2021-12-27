Blocery (BLY) Reaches Market Cap of $13.02 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, Blocery has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $13.02 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

