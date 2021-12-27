Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $104,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $219,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,588 shares of company stock worth $3,934,893. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 3.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.