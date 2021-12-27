Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 95,956 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 95,956 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,439,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 62,379 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $936,308.79.

On Friday, December 10th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 498,598 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $7,578,689.60.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 1,273,154 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $19,746,618.54.

On Monday, December 6th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20.

On Friday, December 3rd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 44,344 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $666,490.32.

On Monday, November 29th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 86,559 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,344,261.27.

On Friday, November 26th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 28,774 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $442,544.12.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $2,163,658.15.

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $187,575.75.

OWL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,502. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.62. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

