Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.59 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.68 ($0.12). 978,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,211,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.70 ($0.12).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market cap of £84.34 million and a PE ratio of -28.93.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

