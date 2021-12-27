Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.00

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on BYPLF. Zacks Investment Research cut Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

