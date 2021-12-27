BOLT Price Up 39.9% Over Last Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $102,340.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

