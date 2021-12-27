BOMB (BOMB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $303,218.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $303,218.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.59 or 0.00003207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,765.65 or 1.00320388 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00032417 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.43 or 0.01315201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,716 coins and its circulating supply is 894,928 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.