BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00003016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $349,477.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,862.89 or 0.99474295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060560 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00033413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $767.82 or 0.01501650 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,716 coins and its circulating supply is 894,928 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

