Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,959,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

