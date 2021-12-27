Bottos One Day Volume Reaches $2,097.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Bottos has a market cap of $666,269.38 and $2,097.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bottos Coin Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

