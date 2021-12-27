Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.39

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 50674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,859,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,722,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,826,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.