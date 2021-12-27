BOX (NYSE:BOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.86

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.74, with a volume of 40564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.66.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,222 shares of company stock worth $2,684,010 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BOX by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BOX by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BOX by 74.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 118,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

