Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Up 3.6%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) shot up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.52 and last traded at $80.00. 3,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. JMP Securities increased their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. Research analysts anticipate that Braze Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

