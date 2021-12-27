BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $24.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $66.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ BBIO traded down $28.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.72. 972,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after purchasing an additional 433,525 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter worth about $23,221,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,061,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.