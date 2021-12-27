BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $25.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $86.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 113.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $28.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.72. 972,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,352. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The business’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,623,000 after buying an additional 1,987,943 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $26,681,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,221,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,061,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

