Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,942,000 after buying an additional 79,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,925,000 after buying an additional 193,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,392,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after buying an additional 42,988 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 402,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.89.

BHF stock opened at $52.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $56.90.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.71 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

