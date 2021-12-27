Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Boosted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $180.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.