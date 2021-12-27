Brokerages Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $6,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,679 shares of company stock valued at $39,541,887 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Switch by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 180,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Switch by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Switch by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the 2nd quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWCH opened at $28.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Switch has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $28.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.53%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

