Brokerages Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post sales of $54.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

