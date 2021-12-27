Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Celsion by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 181.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Celsion by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 31,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Celsion by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 54,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Celsion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLSN opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

