Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Celsion posted sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $500,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsion.
Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Celsion had a negative net margin of 3,912.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.
CLSN opened at $0.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98. Celsion has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Celsion Company Profile
Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.
