Brokerages Expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Post $0.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

CLSD opened at $2.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

