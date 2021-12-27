Brokerages Expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Denny’s reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 3,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $997.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Denny’s news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Denny’s by 135.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Denny’s by 34.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

