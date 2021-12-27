Brokerages Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $107.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will announce sales of $107.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year sales of $452.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,421,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,264 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,636 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 362,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $529.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.46.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

